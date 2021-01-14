YORK and North Yorkshire are under a yellow weather warning again today with sleet, snow and ice excepted.

A Met Office yellow warning is in place for heavy snow in parts of North Yorkshire - particularly the hills - until 9pm today with temperatures not rising above 2C.

It says there could be significant travel disruption, with a possibility of vehicles being stranded on higher routes and roads blocked.

The warning, which includes York, is expected to see more rain and sleet, but forecasters say snow could even fall and settle in the city at times. Freezing rain is another risk.

Alex Burkill,of the Met Office, has warned that things could get a lot worse next week with a possible return of the bitterly cold and snowy weather seen in the UK in February 2018, dubbed the 'Beast from the East,' which happened when a sudden stratospheric warming event sent freezing winds from Siberia.

The Guardian said he claimed there was “very much a possibility” of a Beast from the East 2 in the “middle of next week."

He said that for such weather to occur next week, a blocking area of high pressure would be needed, particularly to the north of the UK, which would then drag in that cold easterly wind.

He said: “There are some signs that we could get something similar to that during the middle part of next week so that’s what we’re looking out for."