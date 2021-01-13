FAILED department store Debenhams has announced it will be permanently closing six of its stores, including one in Yorkshire, resulting in the loss of 320 jobs.

The chain entered liquidation processes last month after no one came forward to save the business.

It's administrators are continuing to talk with potential suitors over the potential sale of all or parts of the business.

Among the six stores closing is Debenham's iconic flagship store in Oxford Street, London.

Other stores closing are in Harrogate, Portsmouth, Staines, Weymouth and Worcester.

The York city centre store has already closed but the out-of-town store at Monks Cross has survived for now, but remains closed due to lockdown.

The insolvency firm said it still intends to reopen as many stores as possible to sell off stock, despite coronavirus restrictions keeping non-essential retailers shut.

The chain is continuing to sell its stock through online platforms.

Geoff Rowley, joint administrator to Debenhams and partner at FRP, said: “We continue to engage with interested parties over alternative proposals for the future of Debenhams, but inevitably the latest lockdown has had an effect on our plans for the wind-down of the business.

“We regret the impact on those colleagues affected by today’s announcement and would like to thank all those who continue to keep the business trading in very difficult circumstances.”

The Debenhams in Broadway is the anchor unit in the shopping centre since it opened in 2015.

All non-essential retail is currently closed due to the ongoing national lockdown in England due to spiralling Covid-19 cases.