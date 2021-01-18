SAINSBURY'S is applying for a licence to sell alcohol at is proposed new Local shop at York Railway Station.

The supermarket giant stepped in to turn the former booking office into a convenience store after M&S pulled out of the scheme.

Now it is applying for a licence to sell alcohol between the hours of 6am and 11pm daily for consumption off the premises.

Sainsbury's has applied to the City of York Council, our licensing authority, for a premises licence for use at York station premises.

It follows Sainsbury’s application for planning permission to open one of its Local branches in the area of the station which was formerly the ticket office.

In September 2019 Marks and Spencer applied for planning permission to open a branch of M&S Simply Food in the former ticket office. The plans were given the go-ahead last February – but the retailer appears to have pulled out of the scheme.

A planning statement said: “The new retail unit was to be occupied by M&S. The scheme comprised similar works to what is now proposed within this application.

“The scheme was not implemented, and now Sainsbury’s seek to occupy and operate the unit.

“The proposal should be considered in the context of the wider railway station’s concourses, in which development of this nature is common and has previously been considered acceptable by the council.

“The development seeks to improve customer facilities at the station.”

