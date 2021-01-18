CHILDREN aged between three and four may soon be admitted to a North Yorkshire primary school as it seeks to expand by opening a nursery.

Stillington Primary School, north of York, is proposing to create a nursery class to take children as young as three years old.

Two years ago, the school - with just 19 pupils - was under threat of closure but has since formed a collaboration with a North Yorkshire school federation to help secure its future.

The new nursery would provide places for ten full-time places - or equivalent part-time places - for three and four year olds per session.

The school has applied to North Yorkshire County Council for permission to change the age range of children it can admit.

It wants the changes to come into effect from February 23 this year.

In the application, the school said it wished to lower the age range of Stillington Community Primary School to provide places for three and four year olds. "There is no nursery provision within the village and governors have been aware for some time that some of their children do not access nursery education."

In addition, the nursery session hours would be arranged flexibly depending upon the needs of each family. An additional charge would be made if a school dinner was provided.

The school said there would be no effect on surrounding schools and local providers of Early Years education had been notified as part of the consultation period.

The revenue cost would be met from a combination of means-based funding and parental subscription.

There were no capital implications as a result of the proposal as the school would continue to run its education provision across the existing site and buildings.

There were no transport costs related to this proposal.

Following a formal decision to approve the lowering of the age range, Stillington Community Primary School will work to have the new arrangements in place within six weeks.

Copies of the complete proposal can be obtained from: Strategic Planning - Children and

Young People's Service, North Yorkshire County Council, County Hall, Northallerton, DL7

8AD and are available on the County Council's website at: northyorks.gov.uk/current-consultations.

Within four weeks from the date of publication of this proposal, any person may object to or make comments on the proposal by sending them to Strategic Planning - Children and Young People's Service, North Yorkshire County Council, County Hall, Northallerton, DL7 8AD, by 5pm on February 8, 2021.

