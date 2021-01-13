ORGANISERS say thousands more people are getting the Covid jab this week on a former York Park & Ride site, as additional vaccine becomes available.
"The Local Vaccination Service, managed by Nimbuscare, continues to vaccinate people on behalf of local GP practices," said a spokeswoman.
"We also have a hospital hub live in our city at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, using the vaccine for health and social care workers, care home staff and patients over 80 years."
She said five sites were now live in the Vale of York, delivering vaccines on behalf of local GP practices.
"They receive weekly supplies of both Pfizer and Astra Zeneca (Oxford) vaccines for use according to advice from the Joint Committee for Vaccinations and Immunisations (JCVI)," she said.
"This includes care home residents and staff (as the first priority and focus, 80+ patients - including the truly housebound using Astra Zeneca - and health and social care workers, including those in the local community."
It emerged earlier this week that more than 10,000 people aged over 80 in the area had been vaccinated, with more NHS employees getting the jab at York Hospital.