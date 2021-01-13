VIKINGS in York are offering help to schools during the lockdown.
The Jorvik Viking Centre will be providing a free week of online activities and livestreams from February 8 to 12.
A spokesperson said the livestreamed sessions will be hosted daily at 10am and 2pm throughout the week, with pupils able to watch from home on a dedicated website. "School pupils will also be the first to see a world-first – a 360 degree virtual visit to the recreated Viking-age streets of Coppergate that form part of the visitor attraction,"they added.
*To sign up, go to jorvikthing.com/schoolsweek.