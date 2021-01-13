REGULAR supplies of Covid vaccine are now arriving in North Yorkshire - as the area is being affected particularly badly by the new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus.
North Yorkshire health officials told a press briefing today that 'good progress' was being made on the vaccination front, with regular supplies of both the Oxford/Astra Zeneca and the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines now being received.
They said there were were 12 vaccination sites across North Yorkshire, with two in York, and three hospital vaccination hubs in York, Harrogate and Scarborough, and more would be created in time.
The briefing was also told that there was more of the new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus across much of North Yorkshire and York than in other areas such as West and South Yorkshire, and this might partially explain why rates were higher here.
A former nurse, April Martin, told the briefing how she had fallen very ill with the virus despite having previously been very fit, and had gone into intensive care at Harrogate Hospital and thought she might not survive.
She said that six months later, she had long Covid and still got very tired and easily breathless.