A MURAL has been created on a bridge over the railway line in Copmanthorpe to tackle graffiti.
A young resident approached Network Rail with ideas for brightening up the barriers on Temple Lane.
Artist Emma Garness and East Riding Voluntary Action Services were tasked with designing the mural.
Emma said: “I was thrilled when asked to design and deliver this mural for Network Rail and the wonderful village of Copmanthorpe. I was shown a great deal of support and encouragement from the people in the village, a sure sign of a healthy community."
Network Rail hopes the artwork will also deter vandalism - saving time and money usually lost to cleaning off graffiti.
Paul Rutter from the organisation said: “Our teams spend valuable time cleaning and covering graffiti – but unfortunately this creates a blank canvas for the crime. We often have to return to the same site when it’s targeted again, so I hope this piece will make others think twice before doing graffiti on the bridge.
“We’re determined to tackle graffiti on and around the railway and this fantastic work really brightens the bridge up for people in Copmanthorpe."