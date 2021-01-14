WOMEN are being invited to join a special event next month designed to help boost wellness.
Lubna Khan-Salim, a Selby-based surgeon and owner of skin clinic, Time to Bloom, has set up the Make a Date With You online event from 7pm on Friday, February 12.
It will include interactive talks from female experts, with sessions on yoga, styling, nutrition, relaxation techniques, empowerment, a sound bath, and a panel discussion on the menopause and peri-menopause.
Lubna said: “It’s been an incredibly difficult year for many, and women often neglect their own care and wellbeing for the sake of others. We’re inviting ladies to make a date night with themselves this February.”
Tickets are via Eventbrite at https://make-a-date-with-you.eventbrite.co.uk.
They include a donation to Smart Works charity which supports women back into employment.
Guests can purchase a ticket that includes a pamper goodie bag that will be delivered ahead of the evening to get actively involved with the sessions and enjoy a few treats from event partners.
Lubna added: “We are also offering a Pay it Forward ticket option that means not only will it cover the price of your own ticket, donation and goodie bag, it means a fully funded place is made available to another person who for whatever reason would be unable to cover the ticket costs.”