A WOMAN allegedly decided to drive 100 miles to get a burger in North Yorkshire at the weekend, police said.
North Yorkshire Police issued a fixed penalty notice to the motorist on Saturday after she drove from Lincolnshire for a McDonald’s meal with her sister in Scarborough, the force said.
Chief Inspector Rachel Wood, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Driving through three counties to get a burger is not classed as essential travel. So the woman, who is in her 30s, received a fixed penalty from North Yorkshire Police.
“Most people in North Yorkshire are trying really hard to stop the spread of Covid in our communities and protect the vulnerable.
“When this pandemic is over, we know everyone’s looking forward to going where they want, when they want. But in the meantime, I’d like to say thank you to everyone who continues to stay home, protect the NHS and save lives.”
