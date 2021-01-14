Whilst I have enormous sympathy with the residents of Sandringham Court (Residents slam ‘insane’ plan to build extra storeys on block of flats, January 10) I fear that this is just the tip of the iceberg.
Last July the Government published new rules which not only allow but encourage home owners to add up to two additional storeys to their properties, using a ‘fast track’ process which doesn’t require the usual planning consent. Yes, it is insane, but there may be little that local authorities can do to resist it, and at the moment I suspect that few members of the public are even aware of it.
The good news is that there has, however, already been a huge national outcry, with 46 MPs (including 33 Conservatives) voting against the proposals. Rather than berating City of York Council the best hope may be to lobby Conservative MPs, especially those with small majorities such as Julian Sturdy, at the same time as raising awareness amongst the public. This could be, and deserves to be, this Government’s ‘Poll Tax moment’.
Ann Petherick, Scarcroft Hill, York