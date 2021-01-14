I wonder what it was like living in East Germany in the 1950s and 60s?
Men and women in uniform patrolling the streets saying you must obey the rules or face on-the-spot fines or even imprisonment. Neighbour reporting neighbour to the authorities for allegedly breaking the rules (them across the road are having more than one visitor). Gangs of policemen entering households checking up to see if you are holding a party.
I believe this country is now the modern day East Germany.
David Stephenson, Cromer Street, Burton Stone Lane, York
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment