To the minority that still believe that covid is a hoax, a government ploy; to the people who complain that it’s their choice if they wear a mask or not and that it’s against their human rights, I would say - well, if they do become ill because they refused to abide by the rules and spread the virus, then the NHS should refuse to treat them.
We all need to stop the virus spreading, we need to stay safe and protect each other. Covid does not distinguish about age or if we are healthy or not. To refuse to wear a mask is sheer stupidity.
S McClaren, Boroughbridge Road, York
