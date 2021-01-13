A POLICE chief has revealed that officers issued 107 fines for rule breaches during the first week of the latest lockdown - as he warned they would no longer 'waste time reasoning with people.'
Supt Mike Walker, of North Yorkshire Police, said the figure compared with 46 penalty charge notices issued by the force in the first week of the spring lockdown, and officers had moved to enforcement of the rules, which were clear.
He told a briefing today that 22 had been issued in York, three in Selby and 19 in Scarborough, where police had attended seven house parties over the weekend.
Fifty were issued to visitors to North Yorkshire, 33 of whom were from West Yorkshire, with some people driving 40 or 50 miles to take exercise or see the snow.
He said the large majority of people were taking responsibility for their actions and staying at home and adhering to the rules, but a minority thought they were entitled to gather, for example for a birthday party.
