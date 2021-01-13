COVID support marshalls are adding new areas of York to their rounds, after advising more than 400 groups of people in the city centre.

City of York Council's marshalls are working in outlying areas to advise businesses and residents in lockdown.

Following the Government’s announcement for England to go into lockdown, the marshalls are helping to encourage people not to mix but to stay in household or bubble groups while keeping two metres distance.

They are now patrolling areas of the city such as popular walking spots, supermarkets and testing sites to lend their support.

The marshalls will visit outlying shopping areas to add to the 525 city centre businesses they have already helped to implement and maintain covid-safe measures.

This work builds on action begun by the council’s Environmental Health and Licensing teams. It includes helping shops and takeaways to manage queues, to display Trace and Test QR codes and to maintain hand sanitation stations.

The team has already advised 410 groups of people in the city centre. This included asking them to keep two metres apart and if they are from the same household, to giving out 105 items of PPE including hand sanitiser, masks and information.

The marshalls have also been picking up dropped face masks which can present a health hazard. So far they have picked up and safely disposed of 510 face masks.

Councillor Andrew Waller, executive member for economy and strategic planning, said: “The marshalls’ work continues to be invaluable in ensuring that social distancing and face-coverings continue to be observed within businesses currently allowed to open. It is vital that people feel confident that others around them are following the necessary steps to reduce the spread of Covid-19.”

Councillor Denise Craghill, executive member for housing and safer neighbourhoods, added: “It is crucial now that we all do everything we can to minimise our contact with others, in order to save lives and protect the NHS, and our marshalls are supporting the city do just that. I’m delighted that they are working alongside our BID Rangers and North Yorkshire Police officers to support residents and businesses through this difficult time.”