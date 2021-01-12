FIREFIGHTERS were called in after a dishwasher caught fire at a house in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called at 11.14am today to Huntington Road in York to reports of a house fire.
A spokesman for the service said that two crews attended and on arrival found a dishwasher was on fire.
He said: "The fire was confined to the kitchen and crews used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and natural ventilation to remove smoke.
"The cause is believed to be an electrical fault."
