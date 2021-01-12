YORK'S weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 is now higher than the national average in England, the latest figures confirm.
The data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that York's weekly rate is now 637.6 people per 100,000, which is almost eight higher than the country's average weekly rate at 629.9.
This also means that York's rate is now almost 11 times higher than it was a month ago in December, when it reached as low as 59 people per 100,000.
The data shows that a further 154 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the whole pandemic up to 9,393.
In North Yorkshire, the weekly rate also continues to rise as it now stands at 439.9, with a further 258 cases recorded.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, a further 96 cases have been recorded, taking the area's total for the whole pandemic up to 13,540.
Across the UK, a further 45,533 cases have been recorded, taking the country's total for the whole pandemic up to 3,164,051.
