A NEW 150-bedroom hotel in the heart of York is set to be completed by April - creating more than 100 jobs.

Work is close to finishing the Malmaison hotel, which has seen a ‘multi-million-pound’ transformation of the Yorkshire House in Rougier Street.

The build - originally scheduled for 2019 - has faced major disruption caused by Leeds-based Broadley Group going into administration, and the Covid-19 crisis.

But the latest designs show that the hotel will now include a sky bar, boasting views of York Minster.

A spokesman for the company said the build will bring 130 jobs into the area and the hotel is set to open between March and April - subject to coronavirus restrictions for York.

It will showcase the brand’s first Sky Bar – on the roof, which will incorporate “luxurious and comfortable loungers, lanterns, beautiful trees, champagne and food platters”.

There will also be the Chez Mal Brasserie restaurant, a spa, gym and on-site Starbucks.

Scott Harper, chief operating officer at Malmaison & Hotel du Vin, said: “York is a fantastic city and we’re thrilled to be adding a Malmaison alongside Hotel Du Vin and The Mount.

“Offering a stunning rooftop sky bar, in addition to our Chez Mal Brasserie and bar, is a first for us at Malmaison, and we hope this will be a popular addition to the city for the local community and visitors to York.”

The planning application states that designers have “taken inspiration from the city’s industrial heritage and brutalist architecture, mixing concrete and moody elements with softer textures and confectionery touchpoints” - with inspiration from Rowntree’s and Terry’s among others. It added: “Add the stunning views of York Minster while watching the sunset and you’ll have the perfect foundation for a fantastic night out.”