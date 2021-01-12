EMERGENCY services were called to an incident earlier today involving a man trapped in a piece of agricultural machinery.
Fire crews from Selby and Tadcaster, North Yorkshire Police and the Air Ambulance were called to the incident in the Burn area this afternoon.
They were called to rescue a man stuck in agricultural machinery.
The man didn't appear to be seriously injured once he was rescued.
Tony Walker, station manager at Acomb and Huntington, praised the emergency services staff for their "great teamwork."
Crews from #selby & #tadcaster along with NYP & Air ambulance have just rescued a man trapped in agricultural machinery in the Burn area. The male didn't appear to be seriously injured. Great teamwork with our @NYorksPolice @YorkshireAirAmb.— Station Manager Tony Walker (@sierra18NY) January 12, 2021