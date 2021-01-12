RETAILERS are being invited to sign up for free online marketing workshops to support their business during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.
Ryedale District Council have organised the sessions as part of its Reopening High Streets Safely programme, funded by the European Regional Development Fund. This project helps market towns adapt to and recover from the crisis.
Free online sessions, delivered by Client Marketing, will provide Ryedale retailers with help to make the most of marketing opportunities in these challenging times.
Council leader, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: “With in-person shopping trips currently reduced to essentials, we know that it this is a difficult and uncertain time for retail businesses.
“As a council we’re doing everything we can to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on our local economy and help our district to recover and thrive. The Reopening High Street Safely funding has enabled us to provide additional support to Ryedale-based retailers. We hope local retailers will sign-up for the free marketing workshops designed to help them to meet the current challenges and emerge stronger from the Covidp1-19 crisis.”
For more information about the webinars, and to book a place, visit: www.ryedale.gov.uk/covid-19-2020/information-and-help-for-business.html
The events start tomorrow, Wednesday, January 13.
13 January: Strategic Marketing Review and One Page Marketing Plan
27 January: How to use Social Media to engage with customers
10 February: How to use Digital Marketing to find new clients