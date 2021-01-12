FOUR more people with Covid-19 have sadly died at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation.
The latest figures from NHS England show that the total number of deaths related to the virus over the whole pandemic in the York trust is now 405.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 108 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 747 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 56,816.
Patients were aged between 24 and 101 years old. All except 41, aged 46 to 97 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from November 23 to January 11 with the majority being on or after January 5.
Their families have been informed.