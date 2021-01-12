A man who broke a court order and ignored coronavirus restrictions on New Year’s Eve has been jailed.
Owen Briggs, 32, was subject to a domestic violence protection order (DVLO) banning him from being with his partner.
But he was with her away from his home on New Year’s Eve – even though coronavirus restrictions in force didn’t allow him to meet anyone who didn’t live with him, York magistrates heard.
They jailed him for 21 days.
Briggs, of The Peasholme Centre, admitted breaching the DVLO.
It was the second time he had breached the order in a very short time.
DVLOs are civil orders are made when magistrates are convinced that that there is a risk of someone being injured by their partner. Among other measures, it bans a person subject to one from being at their home for 28 days.
