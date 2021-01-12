PUBLIC Health England data has revealed there was a major rise in the number of new Covid-19 cases confirmed in the Selby district over a seven-day period recently compared to the previous week.

An interactive map, updated daily by PHE, as of 1pm today showed data for the seven days to January 6 - the most recent time period available.

During that period, there were 468 cases confirmed in the Selby district, compared to 264 the week before (seven days to December 30) - a 77.3 per cent increase.

The data reveals that Selby town had the highest number of new Covid-19 cases in the district in that period, with 96.

In addition, there were:

  • 65 in the Barlby & Riccall area
  • 61 cases confirmed in the Church Fenton, Appleton & Wistow area
  • 49 in Selby West
  • 42 in Selby South, Brayton & Barlow
  • 40 in the Sherburn in Elmet & South Milford area
  • 38 in the Eggborough, Kellington & Smeaton area
  • 37 in the Carlton, Hemingbrough & Osgodby area
  • 30 in the Hambleton, Monk Fryston & Byram area
  • 10 in Tadcaster