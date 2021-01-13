Why have Yorkshire and Humberside been ignored over mass vaccination centres? We should have got one at the same time as the rest of the country.
John West, The Copper Beeches, Dunnington
Drive-throughs aren’t practical for Covid jabs
As a volunteer at the Askham Bar vaccination centre I can tell K Exton (All Covid jabs should be given at drive-throughs, Letters, January 12) that drive-through is not practical as patients have to sit, socially distanced, for 15 minutes after the jab to ensure that there are no adverse after-effects.
People are asked to wait in their cars on arrival and are called forward in turn to ensure that at-risk queues are avoided.
Name and address supplied
