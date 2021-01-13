A NURSING home chef has been shortlisted for an honour at the regional Great British Care Awards.

Neil Standish, chef manager at the Somerset House nursing home in Wheldrake, has reached the final in the regional Care Home Chef category.

Neil has been the chef manager at the nursing home since 2000 and has been nominated for his “high standards and creative approach".

Neil said: “Every day is different, we treat all our residents as individuals and that goes for their catering preferences too.

“I’m delighted and honoured to be selected as a finalist for this award, I love my job and I hope that shows in my cooking.”

Neil began his journey in hospitality working at at hotel in York. Over many long split-shifts, he worked his way up to sous chef.

After four years, he felt it was time for a change and moved to Lanzarote to work in a bar. On moving back to the UK, he got a second chef job in a boutique hotel and restaurant, and after a few months was promoted to Head Chef.

In the summer of 2000, he was approached by the owner of Somerset House Nursing Home at the time who was impressed after sampling Neil’s cuisine at the hotel. Twenty years later he loves being part of the family at Somerset House.

The Great British Care Awards are a series of regional events and a celebration of excellence across the care sector.

The awards recognise excellence within a field of work.

The winners of the Yorkshire and Humberside Region Great British Care Awards will be announced at an awards ceremony in April, held at The National Railway Museum in York.