SCIENTISTS want people in York to get fit and healthy with a 50K challenge to raise cash for York Against Cancer.

The University of York’s Jack Birch Unit, which was founded and is still supported by the charity, is staffed by research scientists investigating bladder cancer.

Dr Jenny Hinley, one of the JBU team, said: “We feel passionate about healthy living and the positive effects of exercise on mental and physical health.

“We are challenging you to raise money for York Against Cancer and log a 50K distance in a 10-day period.

“You can run, walk your dog, carry your toddler on your back, dress up – however you like, as long as you don’t use wheels to go the distance – unless, of course, you use a wheelchair or walk using a mobility assistance device.”

The challenge will take place from March 1-10 this year.

There is no registration fee – simply join the 50K Challenge Facebook page for updates on the challenge.

You can log your progress using any available online tools to map your routes. Get involved in the York Against Cancer fundraising community by providing updates on your progress in the 50K Challenge Facebook page together with your photos.

It’s easy to fundraise – just tell people about it! Share the details of the York Against Cancer 50k challenge JustGiving page with your family and friends, through social media or otherwise.

Cash/card donations can be paid directly to York Against Cancer by emailing office@yorkagainstcancer.org.uk or by calling 01904 764466.

There isn’t a minimum target – just raise as much as you can to help local people living with cancer.

If you’re not on Facebook, you can call or email the York Against Cancer office, who can arrange sponsorship forms and register you directly.

You can even get a York Against Cancer tee shirt to help the fundraising. Tee shirts are £5 and can be ordered from the York Against Cancer shop.