WE all know that York is home to a lot of famous faces- but did you also know about the sports people that were born and raised here?

From talented footballers, to those who represented the country in the Olympics, plenty of incredible athletes hail from York.

Here are just seven sports people who were raised right on your doorstep- how many were you aware of?

Peter Fox

Fox is a former professional rugby player who rose to fame in the early noughties.

The York-born winger played for numerous clubs including the Leeds Rhinos, the York City Knights- he was even called up for the England squad and went on to earn six caps for his country.

He has now retired from the sport and now helps people with their health and nutrition.

Ben Godfrey

Local lad, Ben Godfrey, plays as a centre-back for Premier League club Everton.

The talented player is also in the England national under-21 team.

In his early days, Godfrey played as a midfielder for York City.

Walter Porter

Walter Porter is an athlete that has flown under the radar in York but he actually accomplished a lot in his life.

He competed in the 1924 Paris Olympics when he secured a silver medal in the 3000m team race.

The athlete passed away in 1979 at the age of 76.

Anita Lonsbrough (Porter)

Lonsbrough, later known by her married name Anita Porter, is a former swimmer who competed in the 1960 olympics.

She was an underdog when going into the final of the 200m breaststroke but she secured a gold medal in the event and was later awarded an MBE for her efforts.

Lonsbrough said her mother would swim races in the River Ouse and Anita herself was coached at Yearsley Bridge baths.

William Prest

If you are a football fan, you might recognise this name.



Prest was regarded as a skilled cricketer and footballer who was born in York but later moved to Sheffield.

He is best know for founding Sheffield FC, which is regarded as the world’s first professional football club.

Along with Nathaniel Creswick, they founded the club in in 1857.

Prest died suddenly on 10th February at the age of 54.

Henry Wharton

York boxer, Henry Wharton, had an eclectic career.

He competed three times in the super middleweight world championships and even held the British super middleweight title in 1992.

Famously, Wharton went up against boxing legend, Chris Eubank in 1994.

While he didn’t win, the fight was remembered by many and more than 10,000 people came to watch the fight.

One York Press reader recalled being at the fight and said : “It was a great fight and great atmosphere, the vast majority were Wharton fans.”

Lewis Cook

This 23-year-old footballer is currently a midfielder for A.F.C Bournemouth but also played for Leeds.

In 2017, he helped the national team sail to victory in the Fifa World Cup.

He made his championship debut at just 17-years-old and since then has scooped many awards including LFE Championship Apprentice of the Year and Young Player of the Season Award.

Who do you think is the greatest sports star to ever come out of York? Let us know in the comments.​​