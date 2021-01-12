AS Covid cases surge across the UK, government ministers are thought to be considering further ways to reduce the spread of the virus

The government issued guidance on the third nationwide Covid-19 lockdown which came into effect last week as Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation, once again asking the public to 'stay at home'.

However, there are concerns that compliance has fallen and, according to the Daily Telegraph, Boris Johnson reportedly spoke with senior ministers on Sunday to evaluate "whether the current lockdown rules were working" in reducing the spike of coronavirus cases.

Scientists have also raised concerns that, due to the increased transmissibility of the new strain, higher levels of compliance with the current restrictions would still not be enough to reduce the spread of the virus.

What extra measures are being considered?

There are a number of measures which have now been introduced, or are thought to be currently under consideration among ministers.

Police across England will now be quicker to issue £200 fines to people breaking lockdown restrictions. New police guidance, published on January 6, says the goal for police should be to “encourage voluntary compliance”, but that enforcement can be applied “without repeated attempts to encourage people to comply with the law”.

The rules in shops could also be tightened, with the Government considering a move to make it illegal for people not to wear a mask or comply with social distancing in supermarkets.

Face coverings could become mandatory in some outdoor settings, such as supermarket queues, and businesses could be asked to tighten up their rules around office workers wearing masks while at work.

Speaking to the BBC, Health Secretary Matt Hancock refused to rule out the implementation of further restrictions, including the closure of nurseries, support bubbles being scrapped, the introduction of curfews and a limit of one hour being placed on outdoor exercise.

He said: “I don’t want to speculate, because the most important message is not whether the Government will further strengthen the rules. The most important thing is that people stay at home and follow the rules that we’ve got.”

Earlier today, we asked readers on our website if they thought tougher lockdown restrictions should be introduced. Out of 1,641 votes, 81 per cent of people who responded voted no, and just 19 per cent voted yes.