YORK Minster has closed to the public from today, in response to the worsening coronavirus pandemic.
The cathedral closed to sightseeing visitors on New Year's Eve but has now also closed until further notice for public services and private prayer.
A spokesperson said Clergy will continue to offer prayer inside the cathedral on a daily basis and services will be livestreamed on Sundays, so that people can join worship from their homes.
"Members of the public can send a prayer to be said in the cathedral by a member of the clergy by emailing prayer@yorkminster.org," they said.
"Dean’s Park, the green space to the north of the cathedral, will remain open on a daily basis from 10am to 4pm."
The Dean of York, The Right Revd Dr Jonathan Frost, said: “We feel this is the right decision in the current climate to keep our staff, volunteers, visitors and congregations safe.
“We will review the decision on a regular basis. In the meantime, our clergy will continue to keep the regular pattern of daily prayer within the cathedral and we will continue to offer worship online so people can join us from the comfort of their own homes.”