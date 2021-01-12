FREE online business support workshops – delivered by retail specialists – are being offered to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) based in town centres across the East Riding.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has commissioned specialist consultants The Retail Group to provide business growth workshops, which will provide practical ideas and suggestions about how SMEs can adapt, evolve and improve their performances over the coming months.

The workshops aim to help improve resilience and grow sales during these challenging times, focusing on actions which can allow businesses to continue trading and improving despite closed premises.

Councillor Victoria Aitken, portfolio holder for economic development and inward investment at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We are delighted we can offer these free workshops during what is an uncertain period for us all presently.

“The workshops are unique in that each are tailored to East Riding locations, enabling support for location-specific issues, adding more value for businesses than generic support packages.

"The Retail Group has delivered similar workshops in other parts of the country, and the feedback from businesses has been overwhelmingly positive, especially where businesses have been supported to continue trading and operating despite their premises being closed."

The interactive workshops will take place at the following:

• Driffield, Tuesday, January 19, 6-7pm, https://driffworkshop.eventbrite.co.uk

• Beverley, Tuesday, January 26, 6-7pm, https://bevworkshop.eventbrite.co.uk

• Bridlington, Thursday, January 28, 6-7pm, https://bridworkshop.eventbrite.co.uk

• Hornsea, Tuesday, February 2, 6-7pm, https://hornworkshop.eventbrite.co.uk

• Hedon and Withernsea, Thursday, February 4, 6-7pm, https://seholworkshop.eventbrite.co.uk

• Goole, Howden and Snaith, Tuesday, February 9, 6-7pm, https://swerworkshop.eventbrite.co.uk

• Brough, Hessle, Anlaby, Willerby and Cottingham, Thursday, February 11, 6-7pm, https://haltworkshop.eventbrite.co.uk

• Market Weighton and Pocklington, Tuesday, February 16, 6-7pm, https://woldsworkshop.eventbrite.co.uk

The workshops will be delivered through the Reopening High Streets Safely (ROHSS) Fund worth up to £301,870. It is made up from European Regional Development Funding (ERDF) and will be used by the council to help businesses and town centres face the challenges ahead.

The ROHSS Fund can do this by supporting three main areas of activity:

• Marketing and publicity campaigns to let communities know how their town centres and high streets are opening up safely

• Information advice and guidance for businesses to help them to re-open and operate safely

• Changes to public areas to improve conditions for people to visit town centres and high streets safely.

The council is working hard to prepare town centres to become safer places for customers of all ages in 2021, and it will support the local economy by working with businesses and encouraging footfall and spending.

Contact Joe Russell, local growth coordinator at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, at joe.russell@eastriding.gov.uk for any queries or questions.