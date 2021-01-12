POLICE are appealing for witnesses and for the driver to come forward after a road traffic collision in York yesterday.
The incident happened in Water End junction with Clifton Green in the city yesterday. It happened just before 4pm and involved a light blue car and a cyclist.
The driver initially stopped but did not exchange details and left the scene along Water End towards Boroughbridge Road.
The cyclist sustained bruising to the the head which required hospital treatment but was later released the same evening.
North Yorksshire Police officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, they are appealing for information from anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash-cam footage.
They are also appealing directly to the driver involved and request that they contact police. There are ongoing lines of enquiry at this time to trace the vehicle involved
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC41 Ellison. You can also email 000041@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12210014770.