STAFF and residents at a care home in York were "delighted," to be invited to have the vaccination at the home, which has lifted everyone’s spirits.

The Ouse View Care home were relieved to be handed the new Covid-19 vaccine last week, after what has been a very challenging year for everyone.

General manager at the home, Pauline Hodgson, said the team have been "magnificent," in coping with the difficulties during the pandemic.

The manager went on to say: "Last year was a year like no other and the vaccine feels like the light at the end of the tunnel.

"We are proud to play our part in this next phase to ensure the most vulnerable are protected."

Angela Souter, staff member at Ouse View Care Home said: “I am so pleased to be given the vaccine.

"It will help to keep our residents safe, and is the first step in getting things back to normal and having a buzz of visitors in the home once again."

Ouse View, which opened in September last year, is welcoming new residents into the home to ensure that they are there for those that need care and support.

The home provides residential care and dementia care for up to 64 residents, from respite care to long term stays

If you are looking for care or need any further help, call the home on 01904 615117.