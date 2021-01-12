ANOTHER 11 Covid patients have been taken to hospital in York and Scarborough, adding further pressure to services.
The York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said today it was now treating 177 confirmed and suspected Covid-19 inpatients at its two major hospitals.
This compares with 166 yesterday and 140 last Friday.
The trust revealed yesterday that it was having to postpone some more pre-planned operations in the light of a rapid increase in the number of Covid patients, so it could redeploy staff and make more beds available.