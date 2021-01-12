In an effort to keep us all safe while walking around the city during the current crisis could we not launch a ‘Keep Left and pass in single file’ campaign? It would be easily adhered to and would make shopping and exercising safer and less stressful.
I live in the centre and walk for shopping and exercise. More than once I have had to step into the road while two, three, or even four people have occupied the width of the pavement.
Denise Edgar, Fishergate
