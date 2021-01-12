A FLOOD warning has been issued for the River Ouse in York.
The Environment Agency has issued the warning for the Ouse at York riverside properties.
It tweeted last night: "This evening we operated the riverside flood gates along the River Ouse in York to help reduce flood risk to local properties after recent rainfall and melting snow increased local river levels."
The Ouse is expected to continue to rise through today, with an expected peak at the Viking recorder of between 3.3 and 3.6 metres this evening.
A warning, meaning flooding is expected, is also in force for the Ouse at Naburn Lock, south of York, and for the River Derwent at Buttercrambe Mill.
This evening we operated the riverside flood gates along the River #Ouse in #York to help reduce flood risk to local properties after recent rainfall and melting snow increased local river levels. Learn more about flood alerts and warnings web-link https://t.co/GEqDRnfqgA pic.twitter.com/87xGk3uZOh— Environment Agency - Yorkshire & North East (@EnvAgencyYNE) January 11, 2021