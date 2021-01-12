EMERGENCY services have been called out to vehicles getting stranded in floodwater in the North York Moors.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted shortly before midnight last night that, if possible, people should avoid the Danby, Castleton and Westerdale areas of the North York Moors.
"There is lots of flooding in the area and fire crews and police have had to deal with vehicles becoming stranded in floodwater," the service said.
On the service's night shift incident summary published this morning, it says a fire crew was called to Lodge Lane in Danby at about 9.55pm after a vehicle had driven into floodwater.
The service explained: "The driver had attempted to reverse out and then had slid off the road into a hedge. Crews used a vehicle mounted winch to pull the vehicle out of the water and hedge. The vehicle suffered no damage and the occupants were able to carry on with their journey."
At about 10.15pm, a number of crews attended an incident on John Breckon Road, Westerdale, Whitby, after a car had become trapped under a bridge due to high water levels in a ford.
Crews carried out a search for occupants but it is believed the car was empty. The incident was left with the police.
