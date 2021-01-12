SUPERMARKETS in York and North Yorkshire say they will enforce mask wearing and shopping alone in stores.
Sainsbury's, which has two large stores in York at Foss Bank and Monk's Cross as well as numerous Local stores, said it has written to customers to ask them to play their part in keeping everyone safe, and said it has "significantly reduced" the number of customers allowed into stores at any one time.
Simon Roberts, chief executive of Sainsbury's, said: "I've spent a lot of time in our stores reviewing the latest situation over the last few days and on behalf of all my colleagues, I am asking our customers to help us keep everyone safe."
Meanwhile Morrisons, which has stores in York and Malton, is tightening the rules too.
David Potts, chief executive of Morrisons, said: "Those who are offered a face covering and decline to wear one won't be allowed to shop at Morrisons unless they are medically exempt."
