THE Met Office has warned there is a chance of heavy snow in York and North Yorkshire later this week.
A yellow warning has been issued for the period between 5am on Wednesday and 9pm on Thursday.
York may only get rain or sleet but forecasters say that should the snow occur, it is likely to cause significant travel disruption, with a small chance of stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel
There is also a slight chance that some rural communities, mainly those at higher elevations, could become cut off.
Another yellow warning is in place tonight and tomorrow for ice after rain clears, making roads and pavements treacherous.
