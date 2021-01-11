THE Covid rate in an area of York is now more than twice the national average.
Public Health England says the rolling seven day infection rate in the week to January 7 in Westfield, Chapelfields and Foxwood was 1,365.3 per 100,000 population, after 126 cases were confirmed.
That compares with an average for the whole of England of 629.3 per 100,000 population.
The rate for the whole of the City of York Council area was 627.2, the rate for the North Yorkshire County Council area was 438.6 and the rate for the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area was 224.5.
