I would just like to thank all the staff at York A&E who treated me last week. From the paramedics to the doctors, nursing staff and support staff, everyone was attentive, friendly and - despite being under a lot of pressure at the moment - did not allow the amount of stress they’re under affect how they deal with patients.
Of course it is good to clap for carers, but what is more important is to help the NHS by not making unnecessary trips, socialising or even worse spreading false information about the pandemic. Things are going to get worse in the coming weeks. We need to all pull together so the NHS isn’t completely overwhelmed.
Andrew Collingwood, Sherbuttgate, Pocklington