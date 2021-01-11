A TRACTOR driver had to be rescued after their vehicle crashed.
North Yrokshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out today (January 11) at shrtly after 9am to the A59 at Moor Monkton, between York and Harrogate, after reports that a tractor had come off the road.
A spokesman for the service said: "A number of crews attended an incident where a tractor left the road and came to rest in a field.
"The driver was trapped in the tractor and crews, under advice from a doctor, had to release them.
"They were handed over to paramedics and taken to hospital by road ambulance."
