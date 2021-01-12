WITH a new lockdown upon us, many small independent businesses are reverting to their home delivery services which provided such a lifeline in 2020.
The Press is continuing its support of local businesses, and will be providing a platform for operators to promote how they are continuing to adapt and help their communities.
We are also urging Press readers who are searching online for products and services to focus on their local area to ensure their pennies and pounds are going back into our local economy.
If you have an independent business in York, North or East Yorkshire - for example, if you have a shop, a deli, a green grocer or brewery - share details of how you're continuing to trade during this third national lockdown with The Press readers.
