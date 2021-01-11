FAMOUS family baker Bettys has decided to close its shops in light of the escalating cases of Covid-19.
Bettys, which has two cafés in York as well as outlets in Harrogate, has shut its tea rooms since the current nationwide lockdown started earlier this month. Now their in-branch shops, order and collect and take away services will also close as of 5pm today until further notice.
Simon Eyles, Bettys Managing Director, said: “Given the severity of the Coronavirus pandemic that we are currently witnessing, Bettys has decided to close its Yorkshire branches completely. This means our café tea rooms and now our shops too will be shut until further notice.
“The same values and principles have guided today’s decision as guided us in March last year. For us all at Bettys our colleagues, customers and communities are our main priority. We will continue to do what we feel is right to keep people safe and to shoulder our social responsibility as a business. We are sad to have to do this and we realise that this will be a disappointment to many, however, customers can still visit us online to order Bettys products for delivery direct to their homes via www.bettys.co.uk”
