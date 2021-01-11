POLICE in York are looking for CCTV or dash-cam footage after a motorhome was stolen.
York Police say they are investigating the theft of a Peugeot Eldis Autoquest motorhome from Strensall which was found abandoned a short time later in Holtby.
The incident occurred between 6.50pm and 8pm on Thursday, January 7.
A police spokesman said: "Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time who may have witnessed the motorhome – which is white with an orange stripe down the sides – in convoy with other vehicles in and around this area at the time of the offence.
"Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Or email 001282@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote reference number 12210009630 when passing on information.
