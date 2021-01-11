CITY of York Council is urging parents and carers who are critical workers not to send their children to school if they can manage to have them at home.
Pupils in schools and colleges in England – except children of key workers and vulnerable pupils – have been told to learn remotely until mid-February due to tighter restrictions.
Maxine Squire, assistant director for education and skills at the council, said the authority understands that some York schools have experienced more demand for places than others, with primaries experiencing more pressure than secondaries.
"Given this time of national emergency the government has asked that parents and carers who are critical workers should keep their children at home if possible and only use a school place if they have no other options available," Ms Squire commented.
"If you qualify as a critical worker but can manage to have your children at home we would urge you to do so. The fewer children we have in schools will help in our collective efforts to stop the spread of the virus.
"It is always our priority to ensure that every young person in the city has a safe environment and the tools required to ensure they can receive the best education possible. Space and staffing capacities vary from school to school and where they are facing increased demands we are working to support them.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment