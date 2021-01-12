A RURAL business park which employs more than 2,000 people is celebrating the arrival of state-of-the-art internet connectivity.

Thorp Arch Estate, home to 170 businesses, now has full fibre internet, capable of delivering up to 10 Gigabits per second, for premises on site.

York Data Services, an independent internet service provider (ISP), installed the FTTP (Fibre to the Premises) network as part of an investment to futureproof its own private network infrastructure on the site.

A full fibre connection requires next generation technology which is rare in a rural business park.

Delivered at ultra-high speeds with increased reliability and reduced risk of dropouts, buffering and lag, businesses at Thorp Arch are now able to receive levels of connectivity previously only available to state-of-the-art city centre premises in Leeds or London.

Thorp Arch became a trading estate in 1959 and has grown into an established business site with 170 businesses employing more than 2,000 people over 155 hectares. The businesses range from manufacturing and distribution to service industries.

The park connects to York Data Services’ private, national network directly connecting businesses to the global internet at lightning-fast speeds.

Fully resilient, secure and with ultra-low latency, the network is designed to meet the growing demand for high-quality connectivity for businesses to maintain their competitive edge.

Tim Munns, estate manager at Thorp Arch Estate, said: “Through our long-term relationship with York Data Services, we’re delighted to be able to provide our businesses on the Estate with futureproof connectivity enabling them to compete on a global scale.

"Our tenants can enjoy the luxuries of the Estate’s parkland setting with the added benefit of city centre level connectivity.”

Mark Fordyce, managing director, York Data Services, said: “The partnership we have with Thorp Arch Estate has enabled the park to be at the forefront of digital connectivity for many years. Full fibre enables growth, increased productivity and efficiency in businesses of all sizes, and we’re committed to investing in our national network.”

York Data Services’ full fibre network is exclusive to its clients across Yorkshire and the UK. The company specialises in providing secure, dedicated and ultra-fast connectivity for businesses, business centres and parks, and multi-site offices.