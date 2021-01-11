FIVE people were arrested in a York suburb yesterday (Sunday) - as police seized machetes and a large quantity of cash.
North Yorkshire Police said it arrested five individuals in the Tang Hall area yesterday (Sunday) as part of an effort against so-called "county lines" operations, according to North Yorkshire Police.
County lines is the term used to describe criminal gangs who move illegal drugs from big cities to more rural locations and sell them via dedicated mobile phone lines.
Writing on social media, North Yorkshire Police said: "The investigation is ongoing but a large quantity of cash has been seized and a machete taken off the streets."