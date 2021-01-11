THE seven-day rolling rate of new coronavirus cases in three areas of York stood at more than 1,000 per 100,000 people in the week to January 5.
Public Health England's latest map reveals that the Westfield, Chapelfields and Foxwood area had 121 new cases during that period, and a rolling rate of 1,311.1
The Clifton Without and Skelton area had 88 new cases, and a rolling rate of 1,034.3.
Meanwhile, the Woodthorpe and Acomb Park area had 95 new cases, and a rolling rate of 1,016.9.
For the whole City of York Council area, 1,303 new cases were confirmed in the seven days to January 5, giving it a rolling rate of 618.7.
