AN HISTORIC York pub has gone on the market.

The Gillygate, which first opened in1811, has gone up for sale on Rightmove.

The venue has four bars, a beer garden and nine rooms to let - and has long been a popular spot for a drink and a bite to eat with both residents and visitors alike.

The vendor is currently accepting offers in the region of £110,000.

On the website, Rightmove said: “To the rear of the pub is a fantastic outdoor drinking area accommodating approximately 75 persons on a range of solid wood outdoor furniture.

“This area thrives in the summer months as our client installed an outdoor kitchen area with wood-fired pizza oven, a must for those sunny summer afternoons.”

According to the sales details, The Gillygate’s turnover to June 30 2019, was £653,031 net vat.

The property is held by way of a ten-year lease from Star Pub Company from April 2014 at a passing rent of £75,000.

The pub has remained closed over the Christmas period.

A Facebook post from back in December said: “As with all hospitality businesses it’s a tough old time, we as an industry can not do what we are meant to do, bring people together.

“We have decided to remain shut this Christmas to protect our staff and our business.

"We will look at reopening in January 2021 depending on how coronavirus is getting along.”

In 2014, The Press reported how the then owners Brian and Suzanne Furey took over the pub in 2014 - investing £500,000 to refurbish the pub giving it a complete makeover inside and out.

Further details on the sale can be found at https://www.rightmove.co.uk/commercial-property-for-sale/property-73562322.html