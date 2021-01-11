Did you know that humble algae – aquatic plants that range from tiny, single-celled diatoms to giant kelp seaweed – could hold the secret to helping us tackle climate change?

And what do you think about judges? Have they been staunch defenders of democracy during the debates over Brexit - or ‘vandals in ermine?’

York academics will be going online to tackle these and other questions tomorrow in the University of York’s annual ‘York Talks’ event. This year’s free event, which takes place all day, will be online because of Covid. Fifteen of the university’s top academics will have 15 minutes each to explain their work. Organised in four sessions throughout the day, the topics will include:

Could algae help save us from ourselves? Prof Luke Mackinder of the Department of Biology says that algae are removing close to 50 per cent of the carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, at a rate five times faster than humans are releasing carbon dioxide from burning fossil fuels. But not just content with helping tackle climate change, he believes algae could also become crucial allies in raising crop yields by as much as 60 per cent...

Judges in the dock: defenders of democracy or vandals in ermine? With people deeply divided over Brexit and frustrated with the coronavirus pandemic, the role of the judiciary in holding the executive to account becomes ever more important, says Prof TT Arvind of York Law School. “From the proroguing of Parliament to the exercise of pandemic emergency powers, the government appears to be taking the law into its own hands. But can we trust the judges to defend the citizen?”

York talks runs online all day tomorrow. Book your free tickets at york.ac.uk/research/events/yorktalks/